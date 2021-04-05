National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

