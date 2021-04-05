National Pension Service Buys 14,501 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Hess worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

