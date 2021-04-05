National Pension Service Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $3,928,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.