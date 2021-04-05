National Pension Service Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

