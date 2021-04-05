National Pension Service Has $25.29 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,876,000 after acquiring an additional 545,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

