National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,306.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.43 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.10 and a 1 year high of $424.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.34 and its 200 day moving average is $367.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

