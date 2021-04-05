National Pension Service Invests $24.28 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,275,000. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.99. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $603,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,525 shares of company stock valued at $202,859,337 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

