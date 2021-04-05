National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,613 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $25,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

IR stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

