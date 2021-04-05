National Pension Service Purchases 24,803 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

