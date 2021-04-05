National Pension Service Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of FMC worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

FMC opened at $111.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

