National Pension Service Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423,194 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

