National Pension Service Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,543 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Nucor worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.