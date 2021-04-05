National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $20,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,600,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

