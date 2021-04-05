National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of National Research worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

In other National Research news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.