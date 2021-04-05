National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.70 Million

Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $507.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.50 million and the lowest is $496.90 million. National Vision reported sales of $469.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

