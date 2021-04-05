NativeCoin (N8V) Hits One Day Volume of $105.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $105.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00286351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,699,907 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.