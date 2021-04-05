NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.75

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

RBSPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.