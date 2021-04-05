Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.0% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $327.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $189.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

