Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.06 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

