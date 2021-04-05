Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,397.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 642,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,321,000 after purchasing an additional 636,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 201,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $404.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.54 and a twelve month high of $404.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

