Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.