Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

