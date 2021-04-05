Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $124.10 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51.

