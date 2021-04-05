NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

