NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.31

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 1381008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Get NCR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.