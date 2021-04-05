NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.11 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $69.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00010176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,292,371 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

