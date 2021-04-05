Nebulas Market Capitalization Reaches $71.38 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $71.38 million and $8.52 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,043,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,518,021 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

