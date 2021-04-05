Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.