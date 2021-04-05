Nekonium (NUKO) Price Tops $0.0018

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Nekonium has a market cap of $21,214.56 and approximately $158.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nekonium has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387

Buying and Selling Nekonium

