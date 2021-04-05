Neo Market Cap Hits $3.94 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.87 or 0.00095262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $899.76 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00304994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.15 or 0.00752186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.55 or 1.00202684 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

