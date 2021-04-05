Neo Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $61.16 or 0.00103854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.43 or 0.00763214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,723.26 or 0.99721875 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars.

