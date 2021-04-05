NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Sells $267,338.85 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NPTN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.93 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

