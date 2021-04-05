Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Director Acquires $125,000.00 in Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 25,000 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NSCO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a market capitalization of $448.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

