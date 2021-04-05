Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Purchases $225,000.00 in Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Adam P. Haubenreich acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a market cap of $448.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nesco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nesco by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nesco by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

