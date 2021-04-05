Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Purchases $225,000.00 in Stock

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) VP Adam P. Haubenreich acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NSCO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,594. The company has a market cap of $448.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.63.
Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Nesco Company Profile
Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.
