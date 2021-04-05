NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.80 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and approximately $37.12 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,002,668,818 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

