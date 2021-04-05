Neutrino USD Trading 1% Lower This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $220.40 million and $6.26 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00301354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.97 or 0.00766331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028433 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,475,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,475,253 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

