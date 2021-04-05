Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $222.40 million and $3.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,439,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,438,993 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.