Neutron (NTRN) Tops One Day Volume of $110.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Neutron has a market cap of $230,745.76 and $110.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028529 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.