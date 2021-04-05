Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 7,500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $169,698,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

