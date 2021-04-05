Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,152.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,071.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,803.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,130.94 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

