Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.