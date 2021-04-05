Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

