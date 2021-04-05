Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $267.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.87 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

