Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $50.28 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $10,161,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $251.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

