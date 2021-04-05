Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

