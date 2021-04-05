Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $654.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.07 and a fifty-two week high of $652.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

