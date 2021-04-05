Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

