Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 3,252 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.28 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

