Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

