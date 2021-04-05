Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

